

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a group of motorcyclists who they say were causing traffic disruptions on major highways in the GTA over the long weekend.

Police received multiple complaints on Sunday regarding a large group of motorcyclists “driving in a dangerous manner” on Highways 409, 401, 403, the Queen Elizabeth Way, the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Express Way between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Video released by OPP on Wednesday shows the group driving and stopping along the highways.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, OPP said the drivers were “rallying together” to “perform stunts” during this time.

“Riders were operating their motorcycles in an aggressive manner shutting down sections of the highway causing major traffic disruptions,” the news release said.

Speaking with CP24 on Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the drivers were at a "dead stop" at some points on the highways.

“They are all off their motorcycles walking around (in the video) – performing all sorts of stunts,” he said.

Schmidt said the motorists were executing “criminal activity” at the time.

“When people are doing this intentionally this is completely irresponsible activity and behviour that we don’t ever want to see happen,” he said. “Had there been a collision, had someone gotten hurt or someone gotten killed we’re in the range of criminal negligence.”

The areas of the highways involved were not specified.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP at 416-317-8250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).