‘Hamilton’ is coming to Toronto in 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical "Hamilton," took Broadway by storm, earning it international acclaim. Now the hit history re-make about American founding father Alexander Hamilton will debut in Toronto in 2019. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:31AM EDT
Many have been asking when “Hamilton” will be making its Toronto debut.
The Tony-award winning musical that took Broadway by storm is coming to Toronto.
On Wednesday, Mirvish Productions announced “Hamilton” will be making a stop in Toronto as part of the 2019 and 2020 Mirvish subscription season.
In less than two years of being on the stage, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s history re-making, hip-hop musical has received the highest accolades from Tony Awards to a Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize.
Based on Ron Chernow’s biography, “Hamilton’s” non-white cast traces the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, who was an immigrant from the West Indies and worked alongside George Washington. It tells a different story of the American Revolution in a way that diverges from conventional history books.
The smash-hit musical premiered on Broadway in August 2015.
But Canadian fans will have to wait a little longer, as it’s not on the immediate horizon in Toronto.
Mirvish Productions hasn’t released exact dates and a venue, noting those will be revealed “at a later date,” a news release said.
The Canadian cast performance will be a limited engagement, and if it holds to its current levels of demand, it will be a sold-out show.