

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Many have been asking when “Hamilton” will be making its Toronto debut.

The Tony-award winning musical that took Broadway by storm is coming to Toronto.

On Wednesday, Mirvish Productions announced “Hamilton” will be making a stop in Toronto as part of the 2019 and 2020 Mirvish subscription season.

In less than two years of being on the stage, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s history re-making, hip-hop musical has received the highest accolades from Tony Awards to a Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography, “Hamilton’s” non-white cast traces the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, who was an immigrant from the West Indies and worked alongside George Washington. It tells a different story of the American Revolution in a way that diverges from conventional history books.

The smash-hit musical premiered on Broadway in August 2015.

But Canadian fans will have to wait a little longer, as it’s not on the immediate horizon in Toronto.

Mirvish Productions hasn’t released exact dates and a venue, noting those will be revealed “at a later date,” a news release said.

The Canadian cast performance will be a limited engagement, and if it holds to its current levels of demand, it will be a sold-out show.