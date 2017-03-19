

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Homicide detectives have been notified after the body of a male was found outside an elementary school in Hamilton on Sunday, Hamilton police say.

The body was located outside St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School, near Highway 8 and Green Road, shortly before 1 p.m.

Police say an autopsy is being conducted to determine exactly how the male died. In the meantime, police continue to hold the scene in front of the school as they investigate the death.

Although it’s not clear how long the scene will be held, a message posted to the school’s website Sunday said that the building will be open on Monday.

“St. Francis Xavier Catholic Elementary School will be open on Monday, March 20th, although a small area in front of the school remains cordoned off during an investigation by Hamilton Police Service,” the school said in its statement.

“The Child Care Centre is also open for business. The front doors to the school are accessible to visitors. Students and child care patrons are requested to use their normal entrances located at the back and side of school, respectively.”

Few other details have been released so far.