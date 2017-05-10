

Codi Wilson and Chris Fox, CP24.com





The head of a union representing about 400 employees at the Toronto Zoo says she is “hopeful” that a deal will be reached to stave off a strike ahead of a midnight deadline.

Christine McKenzie, president of CUPE Local 1600, made the comment to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon as representatives from the union and the zoo’s bargaining team continued to work towards reaching a tentative agreement on a new contract.

“We have made some good progress today and we are hopeful that we can still get a deal,” she said. “We are concerned that there are still some major outstanding issues, though. Job security has always been our major issue from day one and that is still a hurdle we haven’t overcome.”

McKenzie said that talks between her union and zoo management have been ongoing for about five weeks but have only really started to pick up pace in recent days.

She said that it is important the management realizes that the zoo is a “unique institution,” one that requires “unique language,” to protect employees.

“We are very proud and serious about the conservation work and the research and education that we do at the zoo and that is not something we want to see chipped away at or endangered because of contracting out,” she said.

CUPE Local 1600 has 400 members, including zookeepers, horticulturists, trades people, and maintenance workers.

In a news release issued last week, CUPE Local 1600 said that the proposals that management has put forward so far have “dramatically-weakened job security protection.”

“Our issue is job security and that is basically it,” McKenzie said on Wednesday.

It is not clear if the zoo will stay open in the event of a strike or lockout.