A suspected road rage incident turned fatal for a 21-year-old Mississauga man early Friday evening.

Police say that the drivers of two vehicles were in a alleged dispute while travelling southbound on Highway 400, near Simcoe Road 89 and Innisifil.

One of the vehicles, with the 21-year-old victim inside, crossed the median and proceeded to collide with a pickup truck travelling Northbound in the opposite direction. The 21-year-old was pronounced dead on-scene, and the driver of the pick-up truck was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Four other vehicles became involved in the collision, however police say that there were no other injuries to other drivers involved.

Police are asking that witnesses, or anyone with dash camera footage, contact the Highway Safety Division at 905-841-5777.