

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 37-year-old Brampton man is dead and two other people have been rushed to hospital following a collision near Halton Hills.

It happened near 32nd Side Road and 5th Line at around 7:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that a Dodge minivan and Kia SUV collided head-on.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene while a 37-year-old passenger in the vehicle was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the minivan, meanwhile, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are currently on scene.

As a result of the investigation, 32nd Side Road has been closed between Fourth Line and Fifth Line.