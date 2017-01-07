Highway 401 closed near Bowmanville amid reports of multiple collisions
Several vehicles involved in a collision on Highway 401 near Bowmanville on Saturday afternoon are shown. (Submitted)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 1:35PM EST
A stretch of Highway 401 has been closed near Bowmanville amid reports of numerous collisions.
The westbound lanes of the highway are closed at Liberty Street and the eastbound lanes are closed at Holt Road.
Reports from the scene indicate that a number of separate collisions have taken place, including one that involved about 20 vehicles.
Ontario Provincial Police say the reopening time for the highway is unknown.