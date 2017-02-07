

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is investigating after a body was found in a ravine in Etobicoke late Monday night.

The lifeless body of a man was discovered by three people walking along a trail off of Caulfield Road, near Islington and Bergamot avenues, at around 11:30 p.m.

"These citizens recognized that this male needed medical assistance and attended a nearby residence to call 911," Det. Stephen Matthews told reporters at 23 Division on Tuesday.

When paramedics and police arrived on scene, Matthews said they discovered that the man had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators told reporters Tuesday morning that they have now identified the victim, who is in his 30s, but they will not release his name until next-of kin has been notified.

Police confirmed that the man is a resident of Toronto but did not live in the neighbourhood where he was found.

The shooting, according to investigators, occurred in the wooded area where the body was located. Officers have not yet been able to narrow down when the victim was shot.

No suspect information has been released.

Investigators are searching for video surveillance footage in the area.

"The area itself is a ravine and there’s homes on either side," Matthews said.

"We are appealing to any residents that were in the area, either on the trail or live near it, that heard or saw anything."

The man’s body was found not far from the scene of two other shootings on Monday.

A teenager was shot on Monday afternoon on York Gate Boulevard, in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue.

Just hours later, another teen was shot near Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest that last night’s homicide is linked to either of those two shootings.