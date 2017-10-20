Hudson's Bay Co. CEO Jerry Storch leaving company
Hudson's Bay Co. says chief executive Jerry Storch is leaving the company as of Nov. 1. Chairman Richard Baker will assume the CEO's duties on an interim basis while the company searches for a replacement for Storch.
Published Friday, October 20, 2017
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 5:28PM EDT
TORONTO -- Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) says chief executive Jerry Storch is leaving the company and returning to his own consulting firm as of Nov. 1.
Storch is a former CEO of Toys "R" Us who joined the Toronto-based retail company in January 2015, succeeding Richard Baker as HBC's chief executive.
Baker will re-assume the CEO's duties on an interim basis while the company searches for a permanent replacement for Storch.
Baker thanked Storch and said HBC's team is focused on delivering a strong holiday season and getting the most value from its retail and real estate assets.
Storch's departure was announced after the Toronto Stock Exchange closed Friday. The stock was at $11.96 in Toronto prior to the announcement.