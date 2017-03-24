

The Canadian Press





DAWN-EUPHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- The Sarnia and District Humane Society says it's investigating the alleged abuse of livestock at a property in Dawn-Euphemia Township, Ont.

It says humane society officers, with the assistance of provincial police, executed a warrant Wednesday at the property in the community about 50 kilometres southeast of Sarnia.

It says more than 60 animals were found -- all allegedly suffering from "severe neglect and cruelty" -- and immediately removed.

The humane society says many other animals were found dead on the property.

It says local farm and veterinarian services assisted with transporting and sheltering the animals.

It did not say what kind of animals were involved, but said they are under veterinary care.