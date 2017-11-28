

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





In a head-to-head matchup, almost double the amount of Torontonians say they would vote for Mayor John Tory in the next election over challenger Doug Ford, according to a new poll.

The Forum Research survey, which randomly surveyed 843 Toronto voters, found that in a head-to-head race with Ford, 66 per cent said they would support Tory and only about 34 per cent said they would support Ford.

The poll suggests that those who most strongly support Tory include people ages 55 to 64, respondents earning between $80,000 to $100,000, those with a college, university, or post-graduate degree, and public transit users.

Those most likely to support Ford, a former Etobicoke North city councillor, include those earning between $20,000 and $40,000, the least educated, and those living in Etobicoke, according to the poll.

When activist Desmond Cole was added to the mix, Tory still received 52 per cent support among decided and leaning voters while Ford saw about 32 per cent support. About 16 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Cole.

While about 52 per cent of respondents said they approve of the job the mayor is doing, the poll found that since September, Tory’s disapproval rating has jumped by about six percentage points to 30 per cent.

“Right now, John Tory compares very favourably against Doug Ford, and any theoretical third candidate,” Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

“But, generally, when a third candidate is added, Doug Ford’s support remains mostly static, and it’s Tory’s numbers that suffer. If enough credible progressive candidates enter the race, it could seriously affect John Tory’s chances at re-election.”

The poll, which was conducted between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, is considered accurate plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.