

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting the morning, a month-long construction project will shut down the intersection of Queen Street and Coxwell Avenue.

Crews will be carrying out streetcar track replacement work, road and sidewalk repairs and water distribution improvements.

The city says the work, which is expected to wrap up on Sept. 29, will reduce the risk of watermain breaks in the area.

All eastbound traffic on Queen Street will be diverted to Dundas Street East and northbound traffic will be diverted to Eastern Avenue.

The city added that enhanced signage has been put in place to notify drivers of the changes and signal-timing changes have been made on parallel roads to help manage traffic.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays in the area.

Construction work will occur from 7 a.m. to midnight and some of the work, the city says, will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“The first few days of work will be the most disruptive as they involve breaking and removing concrete in the streetcar-track areas. The work to break up the concrete will stop at 11 p.m.,” a news release issued by the city read.

The following changes will be made to TTC routes:

501/ 301 Queen route:

• Buses will operate on Queen Street between Neville Park Loop and the area of Queen/River Streets

• Streetcars will operate on Queen Street between Connaught Avenue and Roncesvalles Avenue

• Queen service in the west end will continue to operate with buses between Roncesvalles and Long Branch Loop

Buses:

The 22A, 22B and 322 Coxwell routes that operate from Coxwell Station will be diverted via Dundas Street