

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 39-year-old man from Kingston, Ont. is facing multiple charges after allegedly beating his domestic partner with a metal bar and setting their home on fire.

Kingston police say the incident began on Friday afternoon when the man became angry over a text message his partner had received.

They say he beat the woman with a steel bar, then pointed a kitchen knife at her and threatened her.

Police say he also threatened a roommate with the knife before destroying his partner's computer and desk with the steel bar.

Police were soon called to the home where they found the first floor engulfed in smoke.

The man was eventually arrested and charged with six counts, including aggravated assault and arson endangering life.