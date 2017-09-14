

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Patrick Brown refused to apologize after Premier Kathleen Wynne threatened legal action against him for his comments about a Liberal bribery trial.

Wynne’s lawyers served legal notice to the PC leader, demanding an apology for suggesting Wynne is “standing trial.” In fact, it is the alleged actions of a former Liberal staffer and volunteer in the lead-up to a byelection in Sudbury in 2015 that are being questioned. Wynne is considered a witness in the case and testified in a courtroom for hours Wednesday.

“Contrary to your statement, Premier Wynne is not standing trial. Your statement is false and misleading and appears to have been made with the intention to harm the reputation of Ms. Wynne,” a letter delivered to Brown on Wednesday from Jack Siegel of Blaney McMurtry reads.

Brown responded Thursday morning, calling the legal threats “baseless.”

"Yesterday was a sad day for Ontario,” says his written statement. “No one, whatever their political view, wants to see the premier of our province debased and humiliated. Regrettably Kathleen Wynne compounded this sorry spectacle with baseless legal threats against me; threats that will be ignored. We as a province need to put this ugly chapter behind us and move on."

The Liberals decided to pursue legal counsel when, earlier this week, Brown spoke to reporters about the ongoing bribery trial where local Liberal organizer Gerry Lougheed Jr. and Wynne’s former deputy chief of staff Patricia Sorbara face Election Act charges.

“So I hope that the premier will give us answers, we’re not getting them in the legislature, maybe when she stands trial,” Brown told reporters outside the legislative chamber.

He later clarified to say “we’ve got a sitting premier sitting in trial and answering questions about allegations of bribery.”

Sorbara and Lougheed have pleaded not guilty to offering would-be candidate Andrew Olivier a job or appointment to get him to step aside for Wynne's preferred candidate, former NDP MP Glenn Thibeault, in a 2015 byelection in the city.

Olivier recorded phone conversations with both Sorbara and Lougheed where they appear to suggest he could receive an appointment to a board or commission or a constituency office job in exchange for stepping aside.