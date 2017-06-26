

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





BREAKING UPDATE: A judge has sentenced former Woodstock nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of eight seniors between 2007 and 2016.

A sentencing hearing will begin Monday for a former Woodstock nurse who confessed to murdering eight elderly patients in her care over the span of nearly a decade.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, who earlier this month pleaded guilty to eights counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault, is set to appear in a Woodstock courtroom on Monday morning.

The 49-year-old former nurse’s crimes occurred between 2007 and 2016 in a private home and three Ontario long-term care facilities, including the Caressant Care home in Woodstock, the Meadow Park facility in London, and Telfer Place retirement home in Paris.

In each case, Wettlaufer admitted to injecting seniors with harmful or lethal amounts of insulin.

Wettlaufer was arrested in October 2016 after confessing to her crimes while receiving treatment at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.

During Wettlaufer’s last court appearance, family and friends of the victims heard the chilling details of the incidents as a video confession the former nurse gave to Woodstock police was played in the courtroom.

She claimed a growing rage over her job and life led to an “urge to kill.” She also told investigators that she believed to was helping God by carrying out her crimes.

Wettlaufer stopped nursing, the court heard, after she was transferred to a new job where she would be working with diabetic children, claiming she did not trust herself in the situation.

At Monday’s hearing, family and friends of the victims are expected to provide victim impact statements to the court.

Both the Crown and Wettlaufer’s defence lawyer have suggested that she serve her sentences concurrently.

-With files from The Canadian Press