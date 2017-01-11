

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to the hospital without vital signs after a fire at an apartment in Mississauga.

It happened at a residence on Lolita Gardens, in the area of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say the patient is male but they could not confirm his age.

Police say the victim is currently in critical condition.

The fire, which has been knocked down, was contained to one unit, Peel police Sgt. Josh Colley confirmed.

Emergency crews are still on the scene and the cause of the fire is not yet known.