

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male was taken to hospital with injuries after falling off a roof amidst a two-alarm fire that began after a sound of an explosion at a North York home.

Firefighters were called to the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road where construction was being done on a roof of a home.

Toronto Paramedics said one person was being assessed at the scene before he was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The age of the victim is not known.

No other injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.