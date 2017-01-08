

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male shot in an alleyway near Moss Park this morning has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

It happened near Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East at around 7:45 a.m.

According to investigators, one person was shot in the chest and taken to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

He died a short time later and has not yet been identified by police.

Police said initial information suggested the suspect was still at the scene when officers first arrived but it now appears that the assailant has fled.

Forensic officers are currently on scene searching for evidence. Police are also reviewing video surveillance footage and officers have cordoned a large section of the area as well as the parking lot of a Toronto Community Housing building.

Members of the Toronto Police Service's homicide unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police have not yet released a suspect description.

Homicide Det. Rob North said an update will be provided once investigators have more information.