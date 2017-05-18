

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim is suffering serious injuries following a shooting in Rexdale on Thursday evening.

Police located a male believed to be in his late teens or early 20s suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Kipling Avenue and Redcliff Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

According to a tweet sent out by Toronto police, officers are assisting with emergency run in an effort to get the victim to hospital.

More to come…