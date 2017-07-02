Man, 19, seriously injured after shooting in Fairbank neighbourhood
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 7:22PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 2, 2017 10:02PM EDT
A 19-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting outside a store in York's Fairbank neighbourhood on Sunday evening.
Gunshots were fired shortly before 7 p.m. at Caledonia Road and Castlefield Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, Toronto paramedics say.
He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators don't believe the shooting was targeted. They are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled the scene in a red vehicle.
Toronto Police Sgt. Len Nicholson is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward or for drivers in the area to check their dashcam footage.