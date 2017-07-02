

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 19-year-old man is seriously injured after a shooting outside a store in York's Fairbank neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

Gunshots were fired shortly before 7 p.m. at Caledonia Road and Castlefield Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torso, Toronto paramedics say.

He was rushed to a local trauma centre where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was targeted. They are searching for two suspects who reportedly fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Toronto Police Sgt. Len Nicholson is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward or for drivers in the area to check their dashcam footage.