

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are searching for a 20-year-old Toronto man after a loaded pistol was discarded in the area of Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday.

Invesigators say that on Wednesday, a suspect was carrying a .22 calibre revolver loaded with nine rounds in the area of Highway 401 and Dufferin Street.

He then tossed the gun and left the area. The gun was later found by officers.

On Friday, police executed a search warrant that allegedly revealed who was carrying the revolver.

A suspect identified as Wyette Arsenault is wanted on a warrant for several firearms offences.

He is described as a white male, standing five-feet-seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds. He was short black hair, brown eyes and a trimmed beard.

His photograph was released on Friday.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.