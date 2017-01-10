

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man who died after walking into an Oshawa police station with stab wounds has been identified.

The Oshawa man walked into Central East Division in downtown Oshawa at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. after being stabbed at a nearby building on William Street West, Durham Regional police said.

The victim, identified Tuesday as 21-year-old Dominik Prusinski of Eldorado Avenue, was rushed to a hospital in Toronto where he died a day later.

There is currently no suspect information.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Dennis or Det. Leipsig of the Major Crime Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.