

Chris Fox and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A 22-year-old Brampton man is dead and another has been taken to hospital with injuries after a head-on collision in Caledon on Tuesday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened on Airport Road between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad at around 3:05 p.m.

OPP say that the driver, Arnold Jude Valdez Berdan, of a minivan was pronounced dead on scene, while the driver of the pick-up truck was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.

According to the OPP, Airport Road was closed between Old Church Road and Charleston Sideroad for several hours while technical collision investigators probed the scene.

No charges have been laid.