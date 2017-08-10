

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man who was severely injured when a house exploded and then burst into flames in Caledon on Wednesday afternoon has now been charged with arson.

OPP and Caledon firefighters say they were called to a home on Castlederg Side Road, between Duffy’s Lane and Humber Station Road, at about 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, for a report of a fire.

They arrived to find a man suffering from “major” injuries. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and OPP investigators say they are still combing through wreckage.

The injured man was later charged with one count of arson.

He has been identified as Ankit Bhargava of Caledon.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville sometime on Thursday,

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-584-2241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).