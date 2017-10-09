

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 23-year-old man is dead after a physical altercation took place in Mississauga during the early hours of Saturday.

Peel Regional Police responded to a medical call in the area of Queen Street South and Tannery Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said they located a male victim suffering from blunt force trauma injuries due to a physical altercation upon arrival at the scene. The victim was transported to local hospital following the incident.

On Sunday, the victim – identified as Mississauga-resident Alan Connor Drew – succumbed to his injuries.

No information on any possible suspects has been released.

Investigators have asked anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to call police. As well, police are seeking any surveillance footage from the area to assist them in locating any possible suspects.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).