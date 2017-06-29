Man, 27, killed in shooting outside Mississauga strip club
Police are investigating a shooting on Dundas Street East in Mississauga overnight.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting outside of a strip club in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred outside the Diamonds Cabaret strip club, located on Dundas Street near The West Mall, at around 2:40 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot during an altercation outside the building.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is leading the investigation.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.