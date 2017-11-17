Man, 32, dead after industrial accident in Oakville
Emergency crews are seen on scene of an industrial accident tin Oakville. (David Ritchie)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 8:39PM EST
A 32-year-old man is dead after an industrial accident occurred in Oakville on Friday.
The incident took place on Ford Drive at around 2 p.m.
Police said the man was struck and killed by a dump truck in the area. He died on scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
An investigation into the fatal incident is underway.