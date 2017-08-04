

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man was rushed to a Hamilton hospital after he was shot near an Oakville shopping plaza Friday morning.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to a plaza containing a Whole Foods grocery store and a Sunset Grill restaurant sometime before 11 a.m. Friday, in the area of Cornwall and Trafalgar roads.

Police said a male was shot on Cornwall Road, adjacent to the plaza.

Initial images from the scene showed armed officers blocking roads in the area of the plaza.

Paramedics reportedly rushed the victim to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s exact condition is not yet known.

One male suspect who fled on foot was taken into custody a short distance from the scene but two other males are still being sought.

Police said a black pickup truck believed to be a getaway vehicle was found.

The first outstanding suspect is described as black male who stands about six-feet-tall and weighs around 200 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.

The second outstanding suspect is described as a black male who is between five-foot-nine and five-foot-ten inches tall, with his hair in tight cornrows. He was last seen wearing white shorts and a shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-805-4747, ext. 2216.