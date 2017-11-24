

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 42-year-old suspect has been charged after a woman told police a man exposed himself to her as she sat in her car in the parking lot of Pickering Town Centre on Thursday night.

Durham Regional Police say the woman was in her car at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday when a man driving a silver Nissan pulled up alongside her.

He allegedly attempted to get her attention and then exposed himself to her.

She drove away and immediately called police.

Officers went to a home on Walnut Lane, about 1.5 kilometres away from the mall, and took a suspect into custody.

He was identified by police as Paolo Ramos.

He was charged with one count of committing an indecent act in a public place.

Ramos was released from custody on a promise to appear in court.