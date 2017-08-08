

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Davenport Road on Saturday at around 9 p.m. for reports of an injured person.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been assaulted.

On Sunday, police released a photo and name of a suspect wanted in connection with the case, saying he was believed to be “armed, violent and dangerous.”

Two days later, Toronto-resident Whitley Hunter was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Hunter was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.