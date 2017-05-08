

The Canadian Press





SANDY LAKE, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man has died following an incident in the remote Sandy Lake First Nation in northwestern Ontario.

They say Nishnawbe-Aski Nation police found a man in a ditch after responding to a call early Saturday about a man in need of assistance.

Investigators say 49-year-old Wilfred Fiddler from Sandy Lake First Nation was taken to the local nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Kenora, Ont.

Police say 24-year-old Kory Fiddler from Sandy Lake First Nation has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and is to appear for a bail hearing in Monday in Kenora.