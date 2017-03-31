

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 54-year-old man is dead following a shooting on a quiet residential street in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

It happened on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting and was pronounced on scene.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Meanwhile, a large perimeter has been set up on La Rush Drive as police continue to investigate.