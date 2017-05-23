

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





An 85-year-old man is in critical condition after his car was struck by a transport truck in Oakville on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue, near Oakville Place Mall.

The transport truck was travelling southbound on Trafalgar Road when it collided with a Toyota Camry, Halton police said.

The elderly man was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.

A 24-year-old driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash, according to police.

Trafalgar Road was shut down for approximately four hours, for the collision reconstruction unit to investigate.

No charges have been laid in connection with the incident.