

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl have been charged after allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl into prostitution.

Toronto Police sex crimes investigators say that in May 2016, the now-17-year-old suspect contacted a 15-year-old female victim through Facebook and told her to come to Toronto so they could “hang out.”

The victim arrived in Toronto and was taken to a residence in Toronto and introduced to then 25-year-old man.

The victim told police that the male suspect told her she was going to work in the sex trade and would be forced to turn over all of the money she earned to him.

The teenage suspect posted images of the victim on backpages.com.

Over a period of two weeks ending sometime prior to July 19, the 15-year-old victim was forced to provide sexual services to johns.

Police say she was threatened, assaulted, held against her will and sexually assaulted by the male suspect.

She was also forced to consume alcohol and drugs so she would stay awake longer and be able to work.

After being held against her will for two weeks, the victim escaped and contacted police.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and charged.

A suspect identified as Shamar Clarke faces offences including assault, sexual assault, overcome resistance by choking, trafficking in persons under 18, forcible confinement, and several child pornography offences.

A 16-year-old girl who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act faces charges including procuring a person under 18, trafficking and child pornography offences.

Both appeared in court at Toronto West Courts on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).