

Codi Wilson and Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating the death of a man and woman in Riverdale late Monday as a "single homicide."

Officers were flagged down at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Gerrard Street East shortly before midnight by a driver seeking their assistance, Homicide Det. Sgt. Mike Patterson said.

A man in his 20s was found in the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and without vital signs.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died due to his injuries.

Before succumbing to his injuries in hospital, the man told police about a second victim where the shooting may have occurred.

As a result of the investigation, a woman was discovered inside a house on Cavell Avenue, near Pape and Danforth avenues.

She was without vital signs when the emergency task force entered the home, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren’t commenting on her cause of death, but do say there is evidence of a shooting there.

The shooting is being treated as a single homicide with the investigation focusing on the man, a Toronto police tweet said.

The woman's death is still being treated as suspicious, Const. Craig Brister, a spokesperson for Toronto police said.

Homicide detectives have not released any information on possible suspects or on the relationship between the two victims at this point.

An autopsy is being conducted on the bodies today.