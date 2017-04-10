

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who was previously charged in the sexual assault of two women on a TTC bus has been arrested again, this time in relation to a sexual assault on a VIVA bus at the boundary between Toronto and York region.

The alleged sexual assault took place on March 28.

Toronto police say that a 21-year-old woman was on board a VIVA bus in the Steeles Avenue and Keele Street area when she was sexually assaulted by a male suspect.

Police say the woman confronted the man and then contacted police.

Miklos Onodi, 41, was then arrested on Friday and charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the incident.

Onodi was previously charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that took place on a TTC bus in the Jane Street and Shoreham Drive area in August.

In that case, two women, ages 31 and 32, said they were assaulted by a man who boarded the bus. One of the women confronted a suspect and notified the bus operator who then called police.

Police say that the investigation into both incidents remains ongoing.