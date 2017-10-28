

The Canadian Press





Quebec City police say a 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly trying to drive across a river in his Jeep.

Spokesman David Poitras said the man drove the vehicle with three passengers aboard into the rapidly-flowing Montmorency river late Friday night.

He said three of the vehicle's occupants made it to shore.

A fourth person was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water.

Poitras says the driver was arrested for dangerous driving and criminal negligence causing injury.

The suspect was taken into custody but later released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.