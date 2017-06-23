

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





One 18-year-old man is dead and another has been charged with second-degree murder following a stabbing in the city’s west end early Friday morning.

The teen, identified as Louis Desjardins, collapsed in a parking lot behind a mall located on the southwest corner of Dufferin and Dupont streets at around 12:30 a.m. Friday before being found by two women, police said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and performed CPR on the victim before he was rushed to hospital, however he died of his injuries soon after arriving.

There are reports the teen was living on the streets.

Meanwhile, police initially took a man and a woman into custody after they were seen fleeing from the scene but only the male has been charged.

Andrew Gomes is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they are continuing to look for another man who was reportedly with the accused at the time of the incident.

“We believe him to be a witness and we are asking for him to come forward to police so he can provide us with whatever information he may have,” Det. Paul Worden told CP24 on Friday.

The back of the mall remains taped off while detectives scour the scene for evidence.

Police are asking the public to avoid Wallace Emerson Park and to report any suspicious items or discarded clothing they may come across.

The fatal stabbing was one of several violent incidents reported in the city overnight.

A 15-year-old male was stabbed at Warden subway station just before 2 a.m.

He is in hospital fighting for his life.

Police were also called to a lounge on Danforth Avenue, near Coxwell Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m. after a woman was stabbed in the back.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

