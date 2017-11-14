

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 50s has died in hospital after a daylight stabbing in the Weston area.

Police were called to Weston Road, north of Lawrence Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. for a call about a stabbing.

Officers found one victim conscious and breathing at the scene. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police confirmed shortly before 1:30 p.m. that the man died of his injuries in hospital.

Witnesses told first responders that there was some kind of a physical altercation outside a Shoppers Drug Mart prior to the stabbing.

Police said they are looking for one suspect who fled in a red sport utility vehicle. He is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He stands around five-foot-eleven, with a slim build and long curly hair. He was wearing all black clothing and a black toque.

Police have closed down local roads in the area as homicide detectives investigate the fatal stabbing.