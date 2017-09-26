

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Kitchener man is facing charges in connection with an alleged arson that took place at a Vaughan bakery in June.

The fire broke out at Di Manno Bakery Restaurant on Buttermill Avenue in the area of Jane Street and Highway 7 at around 1:30 a.m. on June 12.

Crews managed to quickly extinguish the flames, but there was extensive damage to the interior of the building.

Officers who attended the scene said a store window had been smashed and it appeared as though a canister containing an accelerant had been thrown inside.

Police announced Tuesday that they arrested a suspect in Kitchener on June 14 with the help of Waterloo Regional Police following an investigation.

Rustam Suleimanov, 27, has been charged with arson causing damage to property and “break and enter and commit.”

He is set to make a court appearance in Newmarket on Sept. 28.