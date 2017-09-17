

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 54-year-old Toronto real estate broker has been identified by police as the man shot and killed inside a restaurant in the city’s Entertainment District on Saturday night.

Police say 54-year-old Simon Giannini was gunned down shortly before 9 p.m. inside Michael’s on Simcoe, a steakhouse located in the area of Simcoe and Adelaide streets.

Speaking to reporters Sunday, homicide Det. Shannon Dawson said the shooting appears to be a “targeted” attack.

Dawson said a lone gunman walked into the restaurant and approached Giannini, who was dining with one other person.

The suspect then opened fire, shooting Giannini multiple times.

Giannini was rushed to a trauma centre without vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators say they believe the male suspect fled the area westbound on Pearl Street in a white SUV.

A detailed suspect description has not been provided but Dawson said the man was wearing a hooded jacked and his face was covered at the time of the deadly shooting.

“We are asking that any witnesses or people who were at the bar or in the area on that evening who didn’t come to speak with us come forward,” she said.

“It was a busy restaurant. I’m sure it was very frightening for the customers who were at the restaurant and that is why we think many of them may have fled very quickly and perhaps those people haven’t had a chance to speak to us.”

Police are still in the process of collecting video surveillance footage from the entire area, Dawson added.

“We are also looking for any video surveillance in the area and if anybody had any dash cam that may have captured anything along Simcoe Street or Pearl Street,” she said.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.

Dawson said police do not believe the incident is in any way connected to another shooting inside the restaurant almost two years ago.

On Sept. 25, 2015, two masked men walked into the restaurant on a Sunday night and shot a man and a woman who were sitting down to eat. Both victims survived.

Michael Dabic, the owner of Michael’s on Simcoe, told CP24 Saturday he’s shocked that another shooting occurred inside his restaurant.

He added that his daughter was among the approximately 150 people inside the restaurant when the incident took place on Saturday night.