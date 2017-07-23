

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital following a stabbing in East York shortly after midnight.

Police say that a group of people were outside in a residential area near Danforth Avenue and Patricia Drive when one of them was stabbed.

The motive for the stabbing is not known but police say that it wasn’t the result of a robbery.

One other person may have also been stabbed but refused treatment, according to paramedics.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.