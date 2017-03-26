

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at an apartment building in St. James Town this morning.

Firefighters were called to a building located on Bleeker St., near Bloor Street, at around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire at a highrise in the area.

When crews arrived on scene, the discovered a fire had broken out in a unit on the 22nd floor.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and the building did not need to be evacuated.

Officials determined that the fire was caused by careless smoking.

The male occupant of the unit was taken to Toronto General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was closed in the area but has since reopened.