Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Mississauga
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 8:18AM EDT
Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that sent one man to hospital this morning.
It happened near Hillcrest Avenue and High Springs Crescent at around 3 a.m.
Peel Regional Police say a male victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.