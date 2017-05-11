

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that sent one man to hospital this morning.

It happened near Hillcrest Avenue and High Springs Crescent at around 3 a.m.

Peel Regional Police say a male victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.