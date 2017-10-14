

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood late Friday night.

It happened at around 11:10 p.m.. in the Allen and Flemington roads area, which is just north of Lawrence Avenue.

Police say that they responded to the area after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots. Once on scene, police say that that they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one to his neck.

Though the victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said on Saturday morning that he is expected to survive.

According to police, a vehicle was observed speeding away from the scene following the shooting.

No description of that vehicle has been released.