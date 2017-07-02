

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A man, believed to be in his 20s, is dead after multiple shots were fired in Regent Park on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at Regent Street and Cole Street, near the area of Parliament Street and Dundas Street East.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with gunshot wounds to the torso where he later died of his injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

A witness who was at a nearby bank told CP24 he thought the gunshots were fireworks from ongoing Canada Day celebrations.

Another witness said she thought the shots were firecrackers.

Around 10 evidence markers for shell casings are lining Regent Street, which is closed at Cole Street. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.