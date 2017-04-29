

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Beach on Saturday morning.

Police say an argument at a bar near Queen Street and Kenilworth Avenue spilled out onto the street at around 2:40 a.m.

The victim was then stabbed in the abdomen during an ensuing physical altercation.

Police say two 25-year-old men have since been arrested in connection with the incident.