

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have identified a 22-year-old man who died in hospital after he was stabbed along with two other victims near Meadowvale Town Centre last night.

Emergency crews were called to Meadowvale Town Centre, at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Battleford Road, at around 7:30 p.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a man, 22, was rushed to hospital via emergency run in life-threatening condition. However he died of his injuries a short time later, police said.

Two other victims were stabbed and were transported to hospital in stable condition.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Heidrah Shraim of Mississauga.

Police said Wednesday the stabbings occurred in the course of a group of four or five people fighting near the fitness centre at the mall.

Anyone who witnessed or filmed the incident is asked to come forward to investigators.