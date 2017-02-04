

Chris Fox, CP24.com





BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. -- Grey County OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the town of Blue Mountains.

Investigators say the operator lost control while riding on a trail Friday night and was thrown from the machine.

They say 25-year-old Dylan John Robinson of Nottawasaga, Ont. was pronounced dead in hospital.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today in Owen Sound.

The OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.