Man killed in snowmobile accident in town of Blue Mountains
Police tape is shown in a file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 6:44AM EST
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. -- Grey County OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident in the town of Blue Mountains.
Investigators say the operator lost control while riding on a trail Friday night and was thrown from the machine.
They say 25-year-old Dylan John Robinson of Nottawasaga, Ont. was pronounced dead in hospital.
A post-mortem examination is scheduled for today in Owen Sound.
The OPP Technical Traffic Investigation Unit is assisting with the investigation which is ongoing.