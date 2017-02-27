

The Canadian Press





VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario are investigating a violent home invasion after a man allegedly posing as a pizza delivery person forced his way into a residence in Vaughan, Ont.

York regional police say officers were called to the home on Friday night and found two men suffering from minor injuries.

Police say when one of the alleged victims answered a knock at the door, a man holding two pizza boxes allegedly forced his way in to the residence and was followed by two other men.

Police allege the complainant was hit with a bat and tied up and when another person in the home came downstairs to investigate the commotion, he was ordered to the floor at gunpoint and bound.

Investigators say one of the complainants was able to run outside and when the three suspects - who were ransacking the house - noticed this, they fled on foot.

The three suspects are described as about six feet tall, about 200 pounds and ranging in age from 20 to 40.